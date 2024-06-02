Cut in petrol price: LHC approached against Finance Ministry for denying PM recommendation

LAHORE: A bar member has approached the Lahore High Court against the Finance Ministry for rejecting the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reduce the petrol price by Rs15 per litre.

The petitioner Azhar Siddique contended that prices of petroleum products had fallen significantly at the international level.

The petitioner challenging the action of the ministry asked the court to direct the finance ministry to issue a notification to reduce the petrol price as per the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

