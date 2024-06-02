AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Governor meets Saudi ambassador, seeks investment

Muhammad Saleem Published 02 Jun, 2024 02:53am

LAHORE: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki called on Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House on Saturday and matters of mutual interest, Pakistan-Saudi relations and promotion of Saudi investments were discussed.

Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki said that Pakistan is like his second home. He said that the role of Pakistani workforce in the development of Saudi Arabia is commendable.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said relations between Pakistan and Saudi are deeply rooted in shared religion and culture. He added that the Pakistani government and people hold great love and reverence for Saudi Arabia. He said that Saudi Arabia has always offered support to Pakistan in every difficult time.

The governor said that Saudi investors should invest in Pakistan adding that there is conducive environment for foreign investors in Pakistan. He said that President Asif Ali Zardari and the incumbent government are determined to increase foreign investment.

Later, Governor Punjab met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and both reiterated their commitment to promote relations between Punjab Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor Punjab said that everyone should play a role for the development and stability of the country. He said that all parties including the opposition should be on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country. He said that the country’s economy is moving towards improvement. He further said that he will play a positive role in improving the communication between the federation and the province.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said that the improvement, development and law and order of the province is priority. He further said that communication between Punjab province and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa will be increased at the public level.

Governor House Punjab Governor Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Pakistani government Pakistan Saudi relations Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

