Transporters urge KP govt to unload wheat-laden trucks

PESHAWAR: Goods transporters have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to show pity on truck drivers to unload their wheat-ladenvehicles parked in front of the storages of the provincial government since period of one-week.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Malik Khawaja Mohammad Mohmand, president of All Pakistan Goods Transport Truck Owners’ Association said that more than 6000 trucks loaded of wheat from Punjab are parked in highways in front of the storages of the provincial food department since last two weeks and owing of unknown reasons the concerned authorities are reluctant to unload them.

Flanked by other goods transporters, he said that transport is the backbone of the economy of the country, but they are living a miserable life under open sky. He said due to mosquitos, drivers and cleaners of the stranded trucks have contacted malaria and other diseases.

He also demanded payment of demurrages to the stranded trucks at the rate of Rs10,000/- per day to compensate the suffering transporters’ and drivers. He has demanded of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to order the immediate unloading of the trucks.

