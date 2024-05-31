Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices rose in Pakistan on Friday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,700 after a single-day increase of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,219 after it gained Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,342 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it surged by $7 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.