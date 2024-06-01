AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-01

Pakistan, UK sign LoI on legal assistance

INP Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

LONDON: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday called on British Interior Minister James Cleverly in London during his visit to United Kingdom.

In presence of both the Interior ministers, a Letter of Intent (LOI) was signed between the governments of UK and Pakistan regarding mutual legal assistance.

The accord will help in tackling crimes relating to illegal migration and organized immigration. It will also assist in investigating other heinous crimes including drug trafficking.

Pakistan, UK commit to arms control, disarmament & non-proliferation

Law enforcement and criminal justice issues will be shared by Pakistan and the UK under this agreement.

Implementation will be made possible by a joint steering committee which will include representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Police Bureau, the British High Commission and the programme team.

Advance planning for crime prevention of crime, sharing of international criminal conviction data and analytics will be facilitated.

