Aramco completes acquisition of 40pc stake in ‘GO’

Recorder Report Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has made further progress in its global retail expansion by completing the acquisition of a 40 percent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (“GO”).

GO is a diversified downstream fuels, lubricants and retail store operator in Pakistan with a network of more than 1,200 retail fuel stations.

The acquisition, first announced in December 2023, represents Aramco’s first Downstream retail investment in Pakistan and signals the company’s growing retail presence in high-value markets. In March, Aramco also acquired a 100 percent equity stake in EsmaxDistribuciónSpA (“Esmax”), a leading diversified downstream fuels and lubricants retailer in Chile.

Yasser Mufti, Aramco Executive Vice President of Products & Customers, said: “Our global retail expansion is gaining pace and this acquisition is an important next step on our journey.

Through our strategic partnership with GO, we look forward to supplying Aramco’s high-quality products and services to valued customers in Pakistan. We are also delighted to welcome another high-caliber addition to Aramco’s growing network of global partners, and look forward to combining our resources and expertise to unlock new opportunities and further grow the Aramco brand overseas.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

