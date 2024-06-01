PML-N leader refutes IK’s solitary confinement claim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali on Friday rejected the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s recent claims that he has been kept in solitary confinement in the jail.

Speaking at news conference, the PML-N leader claimed that Imran Khan is using a whole barrack of seven rooms and he is being allowed to meet his friends and family daily.

“The PTI and its founding chairman, through such allegations against state institutions, are trying to make these institutions controversial. What can be a greater proof than the fact that the PTI leadership themselves brought their workers on May 9 to attack the institutions and sensitive installations?” he asked.

He further maintained that former prime minister and PML-N president Nawaz Sharif was punished for not taking a salary from his son in the Panama Papers Case. “If former US President Donald Trump can be convicted in the cases against him, then why not former prime minister Imran Khan?” the senior PML-N leader questioned.

He stated that a foreign journalist has claimed that he interviewed Imran Khan over the phone while as per the jail manual, no inmate is allowed to carry any device inside the jail.

The PML-N leader also maintained that the PTI and its founding chairman have made serious allegations against the security agencies of the country. “They [the PTI] have always targeted judges, generals and politicians. The accused of May 9 and their facilitators should be brought to justice now,” he added.

Referring to the steps being taken by the government to reduce inflation, he claimed that due to the measures undertaken by the federal government, the inflation rate has reduced.

