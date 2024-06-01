Minister discusses agri collaboration with FAO representative

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met with United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative Florence Rolle in the Punjab Assembly Chamber to discuss mutual cooperation in agriculture and livestock.

During the meeting, Minister Kirmani highlighted the vast investment opportunities in Punjab's agriculture and livestock sectors. He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is prioritizing the development of the agricultural sector through vigorous initiatives.

The "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program," with an investment of 400 billion rupees, is currently being implemented. This program includes practical efforts to provide interest-free agricultural loans to farmers and promote the use of agricultural machinery, he added.

FAO representative Florence Rolle informed Minister Kirmani that the FAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations focused on improving nutrition and food security globally. Through the World Bank's SMART Agriculture Program, the FAO provides farmers with crucial information on water management for crops and has administered numerous vaccines in the livestock sector to maintain animal health in South Punjab. Efforts to control foot-and-mouth disease through strict monitoring were also highlighted. She stressed the importance of modern agriculture and research for Pakistan's development.

Minister Kirmani reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to provide interest-free loans of 150 billion rupees to 1 million farmers over the next two years. Additionally, 25,000 modern agricultural machines and equipment will be made available at a 60 per cent subsidy. Under the Chief Minister's smog control program, farmers will receive Pak seeders and rice shredders. The minister also announced the recruitment of 500 agricultural graduates on a one-year contract.

The minister detailed programs for the improvement of the livestock sector, including the promotion of meat exports through the private sector and farmer participation. The Fattening Program will provide 50,000 farmers with interest-free loans for 400,000 animals, enabling them to purchase the necessary fodder and feed. The government will also focus on vaccination, insemination, breed improvement, animal traceability, and tagging to boost Pakistan's meat exports.

