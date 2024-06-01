KP bans entry of cattle sans valid health certificate

PESHAWAR: The Department of Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) has prohibited the entry of cattle from the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without a valid health certificate.

The decision has been taken while keeping in view the fear of an outbreak of Congo Virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, as a proactive measure to prevent the spread of the disease.

For the purpose the department has sent a dispatch to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat, Nowshera, Swabi and Haripur districts of the province to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) to ban the entry of cattle in these districts without a valid health certificate.

It further said that this measure is aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, which can have devastating consequences for human life and livestock sector.

All the District Director Livestock shall coordinate with the district administration to implement the directives effectively. They shall ensure strict monitoring of all entry points, through checking of the health certificates, ensure the prevention of the entry of cattle without health certificate and ensure anti-tick spray of cattle markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024