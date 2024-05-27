Nueplex Cinemas dropped Pakistani production ‘Agent Anila’ trailer, but netizens are distraught

Nueplex Cinemas recently released a trailer of Qasim Panhwar Films’ production ‘Agent Anila’, starring Lollywood actors Meera Ji, Shafqat Cheema, Ghulam Mohiuddin, and Rida Isfahani, but netizens are less than thrilled over the movie’s pending release on June 21, 2024.

The Pakistani production has invited scathing reviews for what viewers called “terrible action, cinematography, and action sequences”. In the four days since the trailer was uploaded on YouTube, the movie’s preview has garnered 305,000 views.

Sarcasm was oozing out of popular commentator Fasi Zaka, while some believed this was a comedy film.

The reactions raise questions on Pakistan’s film production standards and the content that is making its way to the local cinemas.