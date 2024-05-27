Cartier reveals Deepika Padukone’s first campaign as global ambassador

French luxury jeweller Cartier revealed its latest high jewellery collection in Vienna on Monday, with its campaign helmed by Bollywood actor and global brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone, reported WWD.

The collection, ‘Nature Sauvage’ boasts exceptional specimens including a 71.9-carat drop-shaped rubellite cabochon, a 38.5-carat aquamarine, an 8.63-carat Zambian emerald as well as a kite-shaped D internally flawless diamond, added the report.

Photo: Cartier

Lauding the jeweler’s timelessness and iconic designs, Deepika declared she was “thrilled to be part of the Nature Sauvage high jewelry campaign, a stunning range of masterpieces embodying the spirit of nature’s wild beauty and the unparalleled craftsmanship that defines the brand,” as per WWD.

Deepika was announced as global brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Cartier in 2022.

Deepika Padukone, Rami Malek attend Cartier event in Madrid

Since then, the actor has often been seen wearing Cartier pieces, including the yellow diamond necklace she wore at the Oscars 2023 in March.

Photo: Cartier

“We wanted to take a fresh look at the Cartier bestiary, focusing on it and giving it modernity through unexpected encounters,” the jeweler’s creative director of high jewelry Jacqueline Karachi was quoted as saying in the WWD report.

‘India’s moment’: Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is TIME magazine’s latest cover star

The Bollywood actor was last seen in ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and will also feature with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘The Intern’.