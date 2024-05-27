Spain name Torres, Perez in Euro 2024 squad, Asensio left out

MADRID: Forward Marco Asensio was the surprise omission when three-time champions Spain named their 29-man preliminary squad for the European Championship on Monday, with Ferran Torres and Ayoze Perez also left out.

Barcelona teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were included along with team mate Fermin Lopez who received his first call-up.

Real Madrid centre back Nacho returned to the squad as defenders Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres and Pedro Porro missed out but the omission of Paris St Germain’s Asensio was the biggest shock. “I admire Asensio. Let’s focus on those who are here and give them the value they deserve,” coach Luis de la Fuente told a news conference on Monday.

“Others may have doubts, but I’m clear about it as of today.

Maybe one of those players that now I’m thinking that wouldn’t make the cut for the tournament changes my mind and make his case to deserve a place in the final 26-man squad.“

Last year’s UEFA Nations League champions Spain play home friendlies against Andorra and Northern Ireland next month before travelling to Germany where they begin their Group B campaign against Croatia on June 15 in Berlin.

Spain preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers:

Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders:

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders:

Rodrigo (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona).

Forwards:

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).