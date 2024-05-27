Palm oil edges up on better export estimates, firmer crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, as estimates of higher exports of the edible oil and firmer crude oil prices countered weakness in rival oils and underpinned the market.

Malaysian palm oil erases early gains on rising output

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit or 0.31%, to 3,897 ringgit ($828.44) per metric ton during early trade.

The contract had lost 0.18% last week.

Fundamentals