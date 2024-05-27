KMU hosts awareness session on taxpayer rights

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) hosted an awareness session on safeguarding taxpayers’ rights at Dr Hafeezullah Hall.

The event featured the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah (Hilal Imtiaz, Sitara Imtiaz), as the main guest speaker.

The session aimed to educate participants on the rights of taxpayers and the mechanisms available for addressing their complaints.

The seminar was organized by the Finance Wing of KMU under supervision of Treasurer Wasim Riaz.

Distinguished attendees included KMU Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences Professor Dr. Rubina Nazli, Treasurer Waseem Riaz, and heads of all KMU departments.

During the session, Dr Asif Mehmood Jah provided an in-depth overview of the role and mandate of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in resolving taxpayers’ complaints. He also addressed various tax-related queries from the participants, offering valuable insights into the complexities of the taxation system.

Almas Jovindah, Advisor Legal, addressed the legal aspects of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO). Sardar Ali Khawaja shared his experiences as the former Chief Commissioner of FBR and informed attendees about the FTO Office in Peshawar, where students and faculty can file their complaints and grievances.

Treasurer KMU, Waseem Riaz and Registrar Inamullah Khan, expressed his gratitude to Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah for his presence and the valuable knowledge he shared. Special recognition was given to Muhammad Umair Zeb, who received a Performance Award in recognition of his contributions as a tax advisor to both KMU and the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

The contributions of Muhammad Umair Zeb, along with the cooperation of the guests and the active participation of the Heads of Departments, were highly appreciated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024