PAKSAT MM-1 a giant leap towards digitally connected Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The launch of a new satellite PAKSAT MM-1 on May 30 (Thursday) by the national space agency, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in accordance with the National Space Program 2047 through support of China would revolutionise communication in Pakistan and serve as a giant leap towards a digitally connected Pakistan.

The satellite PAKSAT MM1, conceived keeping in sight the growing needs of the country in the broad spectrum of communication and connectivity, would be launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China.

This satellite project is a hallmark of technological cooperation between People’s Republic of China and Pakistan.

Based on advanced communication technologies, PAKSAT MM1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country and will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan.

The launch ceremony will be shown live for media from the Islamabad and Karachi establishments of SUPARCO.

The satellite is expected to contribute to the establishment of a sophisticated communication network and help meet the growing demands of the telecom sector and its advanced capabilities will address the increasing demand for high-speed internet and seamless connectivity.

SUPARCO says “this high power multi-mission satellite will provide communication services in C, Ku, Ka Bands and SBAS services in L Band. Based on advanced communication technologies, PakSat-MM1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country. It will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan. It will provide various communication services like broadband internet, TV broadcasting, Mobile bank –hauling and VSAT connectivity”.

Project Manager MM-1, SUPARCO, Dr Usman Iftikhar, said that the primary objective behind the PAKSAT MM-1 satellite is to strengthen Pakistan’s communication infrastructure would pave the way for broadening the horizons for connectivity, serving the unserved, Tele-education, E-health/Tele-medicine, E-governance and E-commerce while transforming Pakistan into a digital powerhouse.

He said that communication infrastructure is the backbone of any country and plays an important role in the development of the country and this satellite will help provide connectivity to the remote areas of the country. This satellite is a communication satellite which will be sent in Geostationary Orbit. The GEO orbit is at an altitude of about 36000 km from the Earth, he added.

Earlier, Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) was launched on May 3 on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China.

The satellite iCube-Qamar mission marks Pakistan’s first lunar exploration effort which is a significant milestone for the country’s space endeavours.