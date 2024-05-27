May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Minister for reduction in prices of bakery items

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2024 05:52am

LAHORE: “The prices of bread, rusk and bun should be reduced substantially. The prices of wheat, flour and fine have decreased by 30 to 48 percent in 2 months. The prices of roti and naan have been reduced and we will ensure that the prices of bakery products will also be reduced.”

These views were expressed by the Food Minister Punjab while presiding over an important meeting to reduce the prices of bakery items.

Secretary Food Punjab, DG Food Authority, DG Industries and Deputy Commissioner Lahore participated in the meeting. Bakery Association and representatives of 21 famous bakery brands also participated in the meeting. According to the details, Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin is active to reduce the prices of bakery products after the reduction in the prices of Roti and Naan.

The Food minister took suggestions for an immediate reduction in the prices of bakery products in the stakeholders’ meeting. He said that on the request of bakery owners, they have been given time to voluntarily reduce prices till Monday (May 27).

Bilal Yasin asked the bakery owners to voluntarily reduce the prices of their products and biscuit brands. On May 27 the final reduction of prices in bakery meeting with the administration.

The minister said that the prices of 60 products made from wheat should be reduced systematically. The minister said that all possible measures are being taken to provide affordable and quality food to the public and the government will ensure the reduction in the prices of bakery products in any case.

