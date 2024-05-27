Women among 500 booked after mob attacks Christian man

SARGODHA: A day after a Christian man was assaulted by an angry mob over alleged blasphemy here, police on Sunday registered a case against 500 unidentified individuals, including 40 women.

The incident occurred in Mujahid Colony, where a charged mob entered a house, thrashed its owner and vandalised belongings over alleged blasphemy. The enraged mob also set fire to a shoe factory built inside the house and damaged electric installations.

The police had transported the injured man by ambulance to an undisclosed location. According to police officials, the FIR registered includes sections related to rioting, vandalism and terrorism. They mentioned that 40 unidentified women had also been named in the case on charges of incitement.

Details indicate that 28 people have been arrested so far on charges of rioting, vandalism and arson involving the house and factory inside it.

Police authorities stated that the primary suspect involved in the incident had already been arrested and a case had been filed against him.

Security has been heightened across the entire Sargodha district, with additional police deployments. Police officers are stationed outside churches, while in Mujahid Colony, a strong police presence is being maintained.