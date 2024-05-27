PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ‘One China’ policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the “One China” policy, stressing Islamabad’s principled support to Beijing on the Taiwan issue and terming the Island nation as an inalienable part of China.

“Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so. Pakistan adheres to the ‘One China’ policy,” PM Shehbaz said in a statement on X.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Chinese government’s efforts for national reunification stressing that the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan do not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.

The One China policy Sharif referred to translates to diplomatic acknowledgement and support for Beijing’s stance that only one Chinese government — a key aspect of Beijing’s policy-making and diplomatic standing and a fundamental pillar of its relations with the United States.

