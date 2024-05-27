Govt says thousands of patients benefiting from its healthcare initiatives

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s endeavours for the uplift of health sector bore fruit as thousands of patients got benefited from the “Field Hospitals” and “Clinic-On-Wheels” projects in the rural and urban areas of the province. Cancer, TB, and Hepatitis patients are being provided free medicines at their doorsteps.

CM Maryam while expressing satisfaction over the Field Hospitals and Clinic On Wheels projects said, “We want to see every citizen of Punjab happy, prosperous and healthy.

Every sector’s uplift is my priority but I have focused my utmost attention on the improvement of health facilities in the province. The efforts of doctors and paramedic staff engaged in providing treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps in spite of scorching heat are highly praiseworthy.

I am myself monitoring provision of health and treatment services to thousands of patients through Field Hospitals and Clinic On Wheels projects.

My public service spirit gains further strength on seeing fruitful benefits of health reforms. We are providing state-of-the-art health facilities where they are found inadequate.

Upgradation and revamping of health centres and hospitals is ongoing across the province.

We are undertaking measures so as to make the first government cancer hospital functional in the province. Work has already been launched on the project to establish a complete cardiology and paeds block in every district of Punjab.”

