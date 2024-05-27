May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-27

Pakistan, AJK share unbreakable bond: Raja Farooq

APP Published 27 May, 2024 05:52am

BAKOT: Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday said that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir share an unbreakable bond, and any attempts to sow discord between them will fail.

Talking to the media in Bakot Sharif, Abbottabad, he emphasized that some miscreants, under the pretense of rights movements, have tried to spread negative propaganda driven by foreign agendas to create hatred between the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. However, the residents of Azad Kashmir recognize that they are united by an indissoluble bond through the Kalima Tayyiba, adding he said.

Haider underscored that the people of Circle Bakot, the mountainous region, Murree Hills, Galyat, and Azad Kashmir support each other in times of joy and sorrow. “Both Pakistan and Kashmir are ours,” he declared.

During his visit to Bakot Sharif, Haider paid respects at the shrine of Pir Mian Fakirullah Bakoti (RA) by offering Fateha. He was accompanied by Sajjada Nashin Bakot Sharif Pir Sahibzada Hussain Ahmed Bakoti, Chairman of the Village Council Bakot Sharif Hassam Jamshed Abbasi, Youth Councilor Bilal Firdous Abbasi, Umair Kayani, Arshad Sohail Khan, Sardar Sameer Hassan Kayani, and others.

Following this, Raja Farooq Haider visited the residence of the late Sardar Ilyas Abbasi, former member of the District Council Abbottabad. He offered condolences and Fateha with the family, including the sons of the late Ilyas Abbasi, Murad Ilyas Abbasi, Zeid Ilyas Abbasi, and other relatives.

Pakistan Raja Farooq Haider Khan Kashmir AJK Azad Kashmir

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, AJK share unbreakable bond: Raja Farooq

Previous flawed decisions hampering improvement in power sector?

PM, PPP team take stock of situation

Cabinet approves rules for speedy disposal of tax cases

Major changes in tax laws expected thru Finance Bill 2024

Gandapur apprises Naqvi, Leghari about issues facing his province

11 TTP militants held for ‘killing’ Chinese engineers

18,371 shopkeepers enrolled under Tajir Dost Scheme

Governor says won’t sign defamation bill without consultation

Malik Riaz says has refused to become ‘pawn’

Talat Hussain passes away

Read more stories