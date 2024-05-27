Muqam lauds international body for migration for its role

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr Amir Muqam Sunday said that Pakistan continued to bear the world’s largest refugee burden for the past 40 years and also urged the international community to acknowledge our efforts in that regard.

Talking to a delegation led by Chief of Mission for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Pakistan, Ms. Mio Sato, the federal minister commended the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for its services to Afghan citizen card holders and the host community.

Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Mohammad Abbas Khan, Joint Secretary of SAFRON and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister expressed the desire for Afghan refugees to return their country with dignity, noting that there had been no incidents of forced expulsion or harassment. He emphasized the need for screening to determine their locations and activities.

He said that Pakistan was aware of the business activities, education, and relationships of Afghan refugees within the country. He highlighted that many Afghans were involved in businesses that are beneficial to both Pakistan and its citizens.

“I will travel to Geneva in June at the invitation of the High Commissioner of UNHCR, and also planned to meet with the DG of IOM,” he added.

Chief of Mission MIO Sato expressed gratitude to the minister for meeting despite the holiday and stated her intention to maintain close contact with the Ministry.