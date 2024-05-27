Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities witnessed in the retail market. A weekly-market survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that prices of vegetable, fruits, flour, sugar, fruits, except live chicken/meat and eggs remained high.

Ginger was available at Rs800 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kilo and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kilogram, the survey said. The price of onion was Rs150 per kilo while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs100 per kilo. Tomatoes are available at reasonable price as being sold at Rs70, Rs80 and Rs100 per kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs200, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs150/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/- per kg in the retail market.

Price of live chicken has further dropped at Rs295 per kilo which was selling at Rs330 per kilo in the open market, the survey said. Similarly, the price of farm eggs also remained unchanged as being sold at Rs280 per dozen in the retail market. Cow meat without bone was available at Rs950 per kilo and with bone at Rs850 per kilo against the official fixed rate and mutton beef was being sold at Rs2200-2400 per kilo against the price of Rs2200 per kilo, the survey noted.

Likewise, the flour price remained unchanged as no further decrease was registered in the retail and wholesale market as the price of a 20-kg sac being sold at Rs1700, and 80 kg sac available at Rs8000, the survey noted. The district administration increased the weight of Roti from 100 gram to 150 which will be available at Rs15; and 200 gram to 250 gram which will be available at Roti at Rs30.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white Channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs144/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs150 per kg, the survey said.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

