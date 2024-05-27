May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Extreme hot weather likely to persist for two more days

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2024 05:52am

KARACHI: The relentless heatwave in the country scorched upper Sindh with the season’s highest temperatures scaling to 53 Celsius on Sunday, as Met Office anticipated the extreme hot weather for two more days.

Mohenjo Daro sizzled with the highest temperature of the season of 53 Celsius followed by Jacobabad 52, Dadu 51, Khanpur, Khairpur, Larkana, Padidan, Sukkur and Sibbi, Rohri 50, each.

The hostile weather seared R Y Khan, Bhakkar, D G Khan, Kot Addu and Nawabshah 49, each, Multan, DI Khan and Turbat 48, each, Sakrand, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Joharabad, layyah, Kasur, Noorpurthal 47, each.

The existing heatwave spell is likely to grip most plain areas of the country over the next couple of days, the Met Office said, adding that “A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during next 2 days.”

