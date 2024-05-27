Saylani decides to establish Islamic school system in US

KARACHI: Saylani has decided to establish an Islamic school system for Muslim children in the US. For this purpose, a five-member education committee has been formed in Houston, Texas, comprising four members from Texas and one from Chicago. Additionally, Saylani outlets have been established at the Ayesha Mosque on Devon Avenue in Chicago and at the Faizan-e-Ayesha Mosque in New York. These details were announced by the founder and chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, upon his return from a 21-day tour of the USA and Turkey, while speaking to Saylani CEO Madani Bashir Farooq Qadri and COO Muhammad Ghazal.

Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri disclosed that two Turkish organisations have announced the donation of a large number of cows to Saylani for Eid-ul-Azha to distribute meat among the poor and needy. Under the supervision of the government organization Diyanet, cows will be slaughtered in Faisalabad, and under the non-governmental organization Haider, cows will be slaughtered in Hyderabad. The meat will then be distributed in the underprivileged areas of these cities. A four-member Turkish team will visit Pakistan before Eid to oversee this distribution.

During his brief stay in Turkey, Maulana Bashir Farooq noted that the fourth shipment of aid had been sent from Istanbul to Gaza on May 4, with preparations underway for the fifth shipment to be sent soon.

Providing further details of his visit to the US, Maulana Bashir Farooq said he led Friday prayers in Dallas, Texas, and informed the local Muslim community about the Saylani Islamic School System. The Muslim community welcomed the decision and assured their full support. He also raised his voice against the ongoing oppression in Gaza during his visit, meeting with several representatives in the Senate office in Chicago to register his protest. These representatives promised to convey this message to the US Senate.

On the same day, Maulana Bashir Farooq met with diplomats at the Pakistani Consulate, informing them about the issues facing Pakistan and the Muslim community in the USA. He also visited the renowned Stanford University in Silicon Valley, California. He met with CEOs of major IT companies and discussed remote job opportunities (freelancing) for 100,000 Pakistani youth, informing them about Saylani’s mission to train 10 million youth in this field. The CEOs acknowledged Saylani’s significant impact on Pakistan’s IT sector and assured their support for this mission.

During his visits to New York and New Jersey, Maulana Bashir Farooq met with the Muslim community and instructed them to expedite work on the Saylani Islamic School System.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024