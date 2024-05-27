Iesco crackdown on defaulters in full swing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company’s crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters in full swing.

According to power utility company, during the drive 13,535 power thieves have been penalised with a fine of Rs 609 million. The company has recovered Rs 3,080 million from 121,206 running and dead defaulters.

Chief Executive Officer Iesco, Dr Muhammad Amjad has said that indiscriminate operations against electricity thieves and defaulters continue in the Iesco region, the best results of which are being received.

He further stated that in the light of directives of the government and the Ministry of Energy Power Division, company’s teams during different operations caught more than 13,000 connections of slow meters tempered meters and direct supply.

“Fines of more than Rs 609 million were imposed and 1,396 electricity thieves were arrested by the police,” he added.

Dr Amjad maintained that company’s recovery teams are also actively engaged against defaulters and during ongoing crackdown recovered more than Rs 3.080 billion from 121,206 running and dead defaulters.

He said that during the operations against electricity thieves and defaulters Iesco detection and recovery teams have received full support from FIA Anti-Corruption Cell Police and other institutions. The Iesco officers and staff are using all their skills in this national drive.

