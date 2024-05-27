May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-27

Saudi Arabia plans Aramco share sale as soon as June

Reuters Published 27 May, 2024 05:52am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is planning a multi-billion-dollar share sale in energy giant Aramco as soon as June in what would be one of the region’s biggest stock deals, two people familiar with the matter said.

The offering could raise around $10 billion, one of the people said. The preparations are ongoing and the details could still change, the sources said, who were speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

The shares will be listed in Riyadh and it will be a fully marketed offering rather than an accelerated sale over a few days, they added.

“Decisions about share sales are matters for our shareholders and are not something we are able to comment on,” Aramco said.

The government’s communication office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Banks including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and HSBC had previously been lined up to manage the sale, Reuters has reported.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on an economic transition known as Vision 2030, which puts an expanded private sector and non-oil growth at the center of its future development.

The Saudi government remains overwhelmingly Aramco’s biggest shareholder, with a 90% stake, and heavily relies on its payouts.

Aramco expects to pay $31 billion in dividends, the company said earlier this month, despite reporting lower earnings for the first quarter amid lower oil prices and volumes sold.

aramco Saudi Arabia

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia plans Aramco share sale as soon as June

Previous flawed decisions hampering improvement in power sector?

PM, PPP team take stock of situation

Cabinet approves rules for speedy disposal of tax cases

Major changes in tax laws expected thru Finance Bill 2024

Gandapur apprises Naqvi, Leghari about issues facing his province

11 TTP militants held for ‘killing’ Chinese engineers

18,371 shopkeepers enrolled under Tajir Dost Scheme

Governor says won’t sign defamation bill without consultation

Malik Riaz says has refused to become ‘pawn’

Talat Hussain passes away

Read more stories