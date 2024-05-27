FY 2022-23: Rs21bn decline in PESCO’s line losses?

PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors (BoD) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has claimed a decline to the tone of Rs.21 billion in line losses and has brought it down from Rs.102 billion to Rs.81 billion during financial year 2022-23 as compared to previous year 2021-22.

This was stated during 4th HR Legal & amp; other Miscellaneous Matter Committee meeting of the PESCO Board of Directors held here at the PESCO headquarters, said a press release issued here.

Besides, Chairman Faizullah Khan, Ifikhar Ahmad Khan, Syed Samar Shah, Hassan Raza Saeed (Online), Mushtaq Ahmad Abbasi, Farhan Zafar Jhagra and others also attended the meeting.

The members of the PESCO Board of Directors highlighted the company’s struggle with a severe deficit of technical personnel, operating at only 44% of the sanctioned staff as per yardstick approved in 2002. Moreover, 40% of the workforce having age 55 years or above and unable to perform physical work on power lines; have eventually reduced the effective workforce to 27% only.

Nevertheless, PESCO has managed to reduce its losses and improved its recovery during FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24 (July to April 2024) compared to the previous year.

The PESCO Board of Directors have keenly monitored ongoing projects and Important measures implemented by PESCO Management which include the installation of ABC (Aerial Bundle Cable), implementation of ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), deployment of PESCO’s GIS (Geographical Information System) infrastructure with mapping of high-tension lines and distribution transformers completed in addition to carrying out geo tagging of most of PESCO’s assets.

Additionally, the successful completion of load-shedding-free projects in Mardan and Peshawar Circles, activation of a task force, expansion of AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) meter reading—with over thirty thousand AMR three-phase meters installed and all major commercial and industrial connections billed via an automated online metering system.

Furthermore, the procurement and installation of 65000 AMR meters are underway under the World Bank programme for complete conversion of all three phase connections to the AMI system, alongside a crackdown on electricity theft in ongoing antitheft campaign. These measures have significantly enhanced the company’s performance and improved the quality of customer services.

The joint statement said that this statement is issued to set right the record and to rectify the inaccurate and fabricated statistics circulated in print and social media regarding the performance of PESCO.

