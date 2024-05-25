Cotton market: Polyester Fibre available at Rs 367 per kg

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that it is expected that more ginning factories will start their operations from the coming week.

Naseem Usman said that 200 bales of Burewala were delivered at Rs 22,000 per maund. These bales were sold in advance.

He further said that cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab ranged from Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund, while Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg. 400

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 367 per kg.

