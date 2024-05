HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell further at the open on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May policy decision suggested officials could keep interest rates elevated for some time owing to inflation worries.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.89 percent, or 171.19 points, to 19,024.41.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.27 percent, or 8.66 points, to 3,149.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.31 percent, or 5.61 points, to 1,779.08.