Hong Kong stocks flat at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in opening exchanges Wednesday as investors struggled to bounce back from the previous day’s loss, with focus on the release later in the day of earnings from US tech titan Nvidia.

The Hang Seng Index crept up 4.64 points to 19,225.26.

Hong Kong stocks open with a loss

The Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, inching down 0.78 points to 3,157.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.11 points, to 1,779.39.