Government to establish 10 IT parks by next year: IT Ministry

The government has announced the establishment of ten new Software Technology Parks across the country by next year, according to Radio Pakistan.

This was stated during a briefing by the Ministry of Information Technology to a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The meeting was informed that 100 new e-employment centers will also be set up in the country by next year.

The project of Islamabad IT Park will be completed next year with the cooperation of South Korea. It will provide startups, incubation centers, banks, restaurants, and other facilities.

The meeting was informed that South Korea is also collaborating in establishing an information technology park project near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi which will be completed by 2027.

So far, 43 software technology parks have been established in 29 cities of the country.

In March, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) gave the green-light to establish Pakistan’s largest IT Park in the G-10 sector of the federal capital, covering an expansive area of 3.3 acres.

Among its features will be a state-of-the-art research center, a well-stocked library, software houses, conference rooms, dedicated workspaces for freelancers and startups, and an exhibition area for showcasing cutting-edge IT products.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the establishment of IT parks will boost the country’s IT growth, and exports and will provide facilities to start-ups.

He directed that construction work of Islamabad IT Park should be completed at the earliest.

The Prime Minister also directed to conduct a third-party evaluation regarding the performance of software technology parks.