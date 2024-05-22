Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, snapping two straight sessions of losses, boosted by gains in financials and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 1.08% higher at 12,348.84 points

LOLC Finance and LOLC Holdings were top gainers on the index, rising 6.3% and 2.4%, respectively.

The Sri Lankan markets will remain closed on Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24, for holidays. Trading will resume on Monday, May 27.

Trading volume on the CSE index rose to 109 million shares from 54.6 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover grew to 1.46 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.9 million) from 1.30 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 106.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.41 billion rupees, the data showed.