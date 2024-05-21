Hong Kong stocks open with a loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday after a recent rally as investors tracked a mixed day on Wall Street, with eyes turning to the upcoming release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.83 percent, or 162.55 points, to 19,473.67.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.20 percent, or 6.46 points, to 3,164.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.25 percent, or 4.44 points, to 1,789.54.