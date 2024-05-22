PSX posts modest gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving in both directions, closed on slightly positive note due to fresh buying in some stocks, mainly by local investors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 75,482.46 points intra-day high and 74,958.10 points intra-day low before closing at 75,206.77 points, up 122.77 points or 0.16 percent.

Trading activity however improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 462.304 million shares as compared to 375.359 million shares traded on Monday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 15.871 billion against previous session’s Rs 16.301 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 26.26 points or 0.34 percent to close at 7,850.53 points with total daily turnover of 377.743 million shares.

BRIndex30 lost 69.2 points or 0.27 percent to close at 25,336.53 points with total daily trading volumes of 224.013 million shares.

Foreign investors remained on the selling side and withdrew $15.620 million from the local equity market. The market capitalization increased by Rs 24 billion to Rs 10.164 trillion. Out of total 381 active scrips, 184 closed in negative and 174 in positive while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 40.931 million shares and inched up by Rs 0.17 to close at Rs 4.84 followed by Dewan Cement that gained Rs 0.92 to close at Rs 10.80 with 38.491 million shares. Symmetry Group increased by Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 4.94 with 32.850 million shares.

Service Industries and Mehmood Textile Mills were the top gainers increasing by Rs 56.46 and Rs 26.30 respectively to close at Rs 841.46 and Rs 525.52 while Unilever Pakistan Foods and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 428.42 and Rs 96.54 respectively to close at Rs 18,555.32 and Rs 7,321.28.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the KSE-100 Index experienced a mixed session, reaching an intraday high of plus 398 points and an intraday low of minus 125 points, ultimately closing at 75,206, up by 0.16 percent.

Positive contributions to the index came from MEBL, BAHL, UBL, SRVI, and PKGP, adding 301 points collectively. On the flip side, DAWH, POL, FFC, THALL, and OGDC contributed to a 180-point decline in the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index added 122.22 points or 0.75 percent to close at 16,521.98 points with total turnover of 36.378 million shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 47.42 points or 0.62 percent to close at 7,555.18 points with 64.649 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 272.91 points or 1.37 percent to close at 20,139.59 points with 23.014 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index soared by 83.91 points or 0.49 percent to close at 17,106.29 points with 50.805 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 31.56 points or 0.46 percent to close at 6,791.23 points with 16.301 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index gained 22.95 points or 0.58 percent to close at 3,947.70 points with 109.615 million shares.

Mohammed Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said the KSE-100 Index closed the day with a gain of 123 points at the 75,207 level.

Traded volume stood at 462 million shares where KEL (up 3.6 percent), DCL (up 9.3 percent), SYM (up 25.4 percent), DFML (up 1.2 percent) and WTL (down 1.5 percent) were the volume leaders.

