Lahore rehabilitation plan being prepared: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that a comprehensive programme for the rehabilitation of the neglected areas of Lahore is being prepared, under which the civic problems would be addressed in a phased manner.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting on Tuesday to review the preparation of the Lahore Rehabilitation Plan. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Punjab Housing Secretary Captain Asadullah (retd), Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Mian, Water and Sanitation Authority Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed, Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the minister further said that the construction and repair work of broken streets and sewerage will be done first, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed them to take into consideration the suggestions of elected representatives regarding the implementation of development schemes. He also said that work was being done to provide equal municipal services to the urban and rural population across Punjab.

He directed the relevant officials that duplication of schemes should be avoided while preparing the master plan while the chief secretary directed them that the relevant departments should work in coordination to take forward the Lahore revamping plan and all the technical aspects of the plan should be taken into consideration.

