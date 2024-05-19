HWA releases report on women workers, peasants in rural Sindh

HYDERABAD: Despite being a significant demographic, the conditions of women workers and peasants in rural Sindh remain a pressing concern. A report titled “Assessing the Conditions of Women Workers and Peasants in Rural Sindh”, released by the Hari Welfare Association, sheds light on this issue.

The report provides comprehensive evidence on the challenges faced by women peasants and workers, offering valuable insights into gender roles in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock. It advocates for more inclusive and equitable agricultural sector in Sindh.

The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) noted that despite existing laws, gender inequality persists in Sindh’s agriculture sector. For instance, the 2019 Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act (SWAWA) recognizes women’s contributions but challenges implementation. While the law mandates fair payment and the formation of associations, most rural women do not receive minimum wages, and unionization remains difficult. Similarly, the 2002 Sindh Water Management Ordinance was amended in 2021 to enhance women’s involvement, but bureaucratic indifference hampers implementation.

Moreover, the Sindh Industrial Relations Act (SIRA) 2013 acknowledges the right to unionize for both genders, but significant unionization, especially for women peasants, is lacking due to inconsistencies and lack of clarity in SIRA. As of May 2024, no published plan for implementation of SIRA exists, and a lack of rules impedes enforcement.

Akram Ali, President Hari Welfare Association said that the (HWA) noted that despite existing laws, gender inequality persists in Sindh’s agriculture sector. For instance, SWAWA recognizes women’s contributions but challenges implementation. While the law mandates fair payment and the formation of associations, most rural women do not receive minimum wages. Similarly, the 2002 Sindh Water Management Ordinance was amended in 2021 to enhance women’s involvement, but bureaucratic indifference hampers implementation.

In terms of land ownership, 98.7% of women in rural Sindh lack land ownership, which poses significant challenges, from poor harvests to a lack of property rights. While initiatives such as the Sindh Benazir Income Support Programme exist, concerns about dependency instead of empowerment persist. The report also highlights educational disparities, with rural women facing a stark gender disparity in education. Healthcare access is another area of concern, with women peasants and rural workers lacking adequate access to healthcare, resulting in high maternal mortality rates. The report calls for comprehensive interventions to address the multifaceted challenges faced by women workers and peasants in rural Sindh. It emphasizes need for effective implementation of existing laws.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024