AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-19

HWA releases report on women workers, peasants in rural Sindh

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

HYDERABAD: Despite being a significant demographic, the conditions of women workers and peasants in rural Sindh remain a pressing concern. A report titled “Assessing the Conditions of Women Workers and Peasants in Rural Sindh”, released by the Hari Welfare Association, sheds light on this issue.

The report provides comprehensive evidence on the challenges faced by women peasants and workers, offering valuable insights into gender roles in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock. It advocates for more inclusive and equitable agricultural sector in Sindh.

The Hari Welfare Association (HWA) noted that despite existing laws, gender inequality persists in Sindh’s agriculture sector. For instance, the 2019 Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act (SWAWA) recognizes women’s contributions but challenges implementation. While the law mandates fair payment and the formation of associations, most rural women do not receive minimum wages, and unionization remains difficult. Similarly, the 2002 Sindh Water Management Ordinance was amended in 2021 to enhance women’s involvement, but bureaucratic indifference hampers implementation.

Moreover, the Sindh Industrial Relations Act (SIRA) 2013 acknowledges the right to unionize for both genders, but significant unionization, especially for women peasants, is lacking due to inconsistencies and lack of clarity in SIRA. As of May 2024, no published plan for implementation of SIRA exists, and a lack of rules impedes enforcement.

Akram Ali, President Hari Welfare Association said that the (HWA) noted that despite existing laws, gender inequality persists in Sindh’s agriculture sector. For instance, SWAWA recognizes women’s contributions but challenges implementation. While the law mandates fair payment and the formation of associations, most rural women do not receive minimum wages. Similarly, the 2002 Sindh Water Management Ordinance was amended in 2021 to enhance women’s involvement, but bureaucratic indifference hampers implementation.

In terms of land ownership, 98.7% of women in rural Sindh lack land ownership, which poses significant challenges, from poor harvests to a lack of property rights. While initiatives such as the Sindh Benazir Income Support Programme exist, concerns about dependency instead of empowerment persist. The report also highlights educational disparities, with rural women facing a stark gender disparity in education. Healthcare access is another area of concern, with women peasants and rural workers lacking adequate access to healthcare, resulting in high maternal mortality rates. The report calls for comprehensive interventions to address the multifaceted challenges faced by women workers and peasants in rural Sindh. It emphasizes need for effective implementation of existing laws.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Hari Welfare Association HWA rural Sindh women workers

Comments

200 characters

HWA releases report on women workers, peasants in rural Sindh

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories