AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-19

EU wheat lower after rise on Russian frost concerns

Reuters Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

PARIS: European wheat closed the week lower on Friday, as traders took a breather this week after a sharp rise that started mid-April on concerns about freezing weather in Russia, but nervousness remained over the war with Ukraine.

Benchmark September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, ended the week 0.7% lower at 246.75 euros a tonne. It was still 14% above the price traded a month earlier.

“After Russian frost damage, there is also debate about whether it is too late for Russian farmers to re-sow damaged fields with wheat, perhaps corn will be their choice,” a German trader said.

“There is also nervousness about Ukraine’s drone attacks on Novorossiysk, which has escaped much impact from the war so far and is currently handling very high volumes of Russian wheat exports.”

Ukraine attacked a power substation in Moscow-occupied Crimea and an oil depot and railway station in Russia’s port of Novorossiysk, as well as an oil refinery in Tuapse overnight, a Kyiv intelligence source told Reuters.

Novorossiysk is one of Russia’s main grain export ports.

Few purchase tenders were issued by importers this week as prices firmed. Russian prices were stable at recent highs, holding well below EU levels.

Germany’s winter wheat area for the 2024 harvest has been reduced by 8.3% from a year ago to about 2.6 million hectares, Germany’s statistics agency estimated on Friday.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat lower after rise on Russian frost concerns

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories