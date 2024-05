ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday demanded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take immediate steps to ensure safety and security of Pakistani students, studying in Kyrgyzstan and facilitate their safe return.

He said that Pakistani students contacted him and informed him about the precarious security situation in Kyrgyzstan which is quite worrisome.

