AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 17, 2024
South Korea’s KFA tenders for up to 69,000 T corn, traders say

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Korea Feed Association (KFA) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn from South America or South Africa, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the KFA’s Busan section is Friday.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around Sept. 5.

Shipment was sought between July 3 and July 22 if sourced from South America or between July 18 and Aug. 6 if from South Africa.

Corn climbs as USDA projects US stocks below expectations

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton cost and freight (c&f) included and at a premium over the Chicago July 2024 corn contract, traders said.

Traders said Asian purchasing interest was sparked by falling Chicago corn futures this week, which were pushed down by factors including weak US export sales, overall favourable US crop weather and increased estimates of Brazil’s crop.

In its last reported corn tender on May 9, the KFA purchased 65,000 tons at $250.67 a ton c&f plus a $1.25 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

