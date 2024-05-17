AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to focus on recovery in dollar index, flows

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to hold a narrow range on Friday on a recovery in the dollar index post the US inflation data-fuelled selloff, while portfolio and corporate flows will be in focus.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open mostly unchanged from 83.50 to the US dollar in the previous session.

The rupee did not benefit from the broad selloff in the dollar on Thursday after the softer-than-expected US inflation data.

“What can you say when there is not the slightest bit happening on a big news day. Expect yet one more quiet day, with a 3-4 paisa range off the 83.50 level,” an FX trader at a bank said.

“The way things have been, I am inclined to think that we will have to wait till the election exit polls and results to have any form of tradable move.”

India’s national election results are due on June 4 and exit polls will be out post the final phase of elections that will be held on June 1.

Till then, you will have narrow intraday moves based on how flows pan out, a senior treasury official at a bank said.

“Particularly what the large custodial banks are up to and whether importers will pick up their hedging activity.”

The dollar index and US yields were higher, in a reversal from the moves after the US inflation data came in. Asian currencies were down following Thursday’s rally.

Indian rupee to open higher after data boosts odds of Fed rate cuts

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped last week, which indicated underlying strength in the US labour market and that interest rates could remain higher for longer.

Alluding to the move higher in US yields, ING Bank said Federal Reserve speakers “again suggested that rates would need to remain higher for longer” Comments made by policymakers on Thursday indicated that they haven’t openly shifted views yet about the timing of rate cuts investors are convinced will start this year.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to focus on recovery in dollar index, flows

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, says Islamabad

Highest since Sept 2018: Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 104.51 in April 2024

Another day, another record: KSE-100 closes above 75,000 as buying spree continues

SC issues notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

OGDC sees significant boost in oil production at KPK well

SBP gives go-ahead for due diligence of Bank Alfalah Bangladesh to Bank Asia

Read more stories