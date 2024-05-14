AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
DGKC 88.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.48%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.48%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.48 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.87%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.43%)
HUMNL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.92%)
OGDC 134.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
PIAA 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
PPL 123.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
PRL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
SNGP 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.64%)
SSGC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,742 Increased By 17.2 (0.22%)
BR30 25,507 Decreased By -93.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 74,081 Increased By 281.8 (0.38%)
KSE30 23,796 Increased By 171.9 (0.73%)
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

BR Web Desk Published 14 May, 2024 11:41am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its merry-run as the benchmark KSE-100 gained over 700 points during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 11:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 74,362.27, an increase of 563.16 points or 0.76%.

Buying was witnessed in sectors including commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks of OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, HBL and NBP were trading in the green.

Investors attributed the buying spree to progress in talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Pakistani authorities about a new programme.

In a key development, Wall Street bank Citi expected Pakistan to reach an agreement with the IMF for a new four-year programme of up to $8 billion by end-July.

“A larger and longer IMF EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program could be finalised by July – possibly a $7-8 billion 4-year program and secondly and a possible inflow of Saudi investments,” Nikola Apostolov at Citi wrote in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan on Monday kick-started the discussions on further engagement with the Fund.

According to the Finance Division’s official statement, the IMF mission led by Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief called on the finance minister on Monday at the Finance Ministry.

On Monday, PSX witnessed a bullish session as its benchmark KSE-100 closed nearly 1% higher to settle at 73,799.11, up by 713.61 points.

This is an intra-day update

