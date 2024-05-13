May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Futures spread up 107bps

Recorder Review Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 107bps to 10.43 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 65.4 percent to 120.41 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 347.52 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 45.1 percent to Rs 7.25 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 13.19 billion.

