The Weather

Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 12, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (May 13, 2024).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi              36-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       36-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               36-23 (°C) 63-00 (%)       39-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana              43-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)       45-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         25-15 (ºC) 63-00 (%)       29-16 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar             32-20 (ºC) 02-00 (%)       35-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta               27-11 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       31-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           31-19 (ºC) 41-00 (%)       34-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur               42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      07:08 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:47 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

