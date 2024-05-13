Pakistan Print 2024-05-13
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 12, 2024) and the forecast for Monday (May 13, 2024)....
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
Hyderabad 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 36-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 36-23 (°C) 63-00 (%) 39-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 43-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 45-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 25-15 (ºC) 63-00 (%) 29-16 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 32-20 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 35-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 27-11 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 31-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 31-19 (ºC) 41-00 (%) 34-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
KARACHI
Sunset: 07:08 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:47 am (Tomorrow)
