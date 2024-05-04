AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
PPP decides to appoint Sardar Salim as Punjab Governor

NNI Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to appoint Sardar Salim Haider Khan as Punjab Governor. The notification of Sardar Saleem Haider as Punjab Governor is likely to be issued tonight after which he will replace Baleeghur Rahman in the Governor House.

Meanwhile, another PPP stalwart Faisal Kareem Kundi is also in line to replace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

The appointments are being made as per the power-sharing formula between the coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP according to which PML-N is leading the federal government without any participation from PPP in the cabinet as PPP has been contended with constitutional slots including, President, Chairman Senate and Punjab and KPK governors.

The newly-proposed Punjab Governor Sardar Salim was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 on a PPP ticket. He hails from Tehsil Fateh Jhang from District Attock.

He ran for the seat of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab as a candidate of PPP from Constituency PP-18 (Attock-IV) in 2002 Pakistani general election but was unsuccessful. He received 37,140 votes and lost the seat to Malik Muhammad Anwar, a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q).

He was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-59 (Attock-III) as a candidate of PPP in 2008 Pakistani general election. He received 71,400 votes and defeated Waseem Gulzar, a candidate of PML-Q. In November 2008, he was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and was appointed as Minister of State for Defence Production where he served until February 2011. In June 2012, he was inducted into the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and was appointed Minister of State for Defence where he served until March 2013.

He ran for the seat of the National Assembly from Constituency NA-59 (Attock-III) as a candidate of PPP in 2013 Pakistani general election but was unsuccessful.

He also served as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis during the previous government.

