Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2024 05:31pm

JERUSALEM: Israeli media quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying on Monday that the first phase of a US-promoted plan to wind down the Gaza war, entailing a limited hostage release by Hamas, could be undertaken without necessary agreement on what follows.

Netanyahu says ‘disappointed’ Biden won’t support ICC sanctions

The leaked quotes from a closed-door parliamentary meeting, which were not immediately confirmed by officials, suggested Israel sees a possibility of entering an initial Gaza truce though it has ruled out ending the war as demanded by Hamas.

Benjamin Netanyahu MENA Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Hamas attacks Israel Hamas conflict Gaza conflict

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

OGDCL enhances oil & gas production in KP, Sindh wells

FBR digitisation: Aurangzeb calls for utilisation of PRAL, REMIT data

Oil steady as investors weigh up extended OPEC+ supply cuts

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

Read more stories