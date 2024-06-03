Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

JERUSALEM: Israeli media quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying on Monday that the first phase of a US-promoted plan to wind down the Gaza war, entailing a limited hostage release by Hamas, could be undertaken without necessary agreement on what follows.

Netanyahu says ‘disappointed’ Biden won’t support ICC sanctions

The leaked quotes from a closed-door parliamentary meeting, which were not immediately confirmed by officials, suggested Israel sees a possibility of entering an initial Gaza truce though it has ruled out ending the war as demanded by Hamas.