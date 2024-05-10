AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Foxconn’s Q1 profit to jump from low base, AI to power growth

Reuters Published May 10, 2024

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, is expected to report on Tuesday that first-quarter profit more than doubled on robust demand for artificial intelligence servers and after coming off a low base a year ago.

Last month, the company said first-quarter revenue slid 10% from a year earlier but it has been bullish about 2024.

Net profit for January-March for Apple’s top iPhone assembler likely came in at T$29.3 billion ($904.6 million), according to an LSEG consensus estimate of 15 analysts.

That would represent a 129% increase from the same period a year ago when profit sagged after the company took a T$17.3 billion writedown related to its 34% stake in Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp.

It would also mark a third consecutive quarter of profit growth.

“Foxconn obviously is putting a lot of effort into its AI servers. Targeted clients include HP and Dell,” said Allen Huang, a vice president at Mega International Investment Service.

Analysts at KGI Securities wrote in a client note that they expected the first quarter to be Foxconn’s sales trough for the year, with AI cloud server sales continuing to see huge demand.

“As for 2025, we expect cloud sales to remain the major sales and earnings growth driver,” they added.

Foxconn shares surge 9.5% after Q4 profit beats market estimates

Underscoring Foxconn’s rosy prospects, April sales hit a record high for the month and the company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, has said it expects second-quarter revenue to grow year on year.

Foxconn does not provide numerical guidance. Foxconn’s shares have surged more than 60% so far in 2024, far outperforming the broader market’s 15% gain, thanks to its confident outlook on AI.

Apple’s quarterly results and forecast beat modest expectations this month, and CEO Tim Cook said revenue growth would return in the current quarter.

Foxconn holds its earnings call at 3.00 p.m. in Taipei (0700GMT) on Tuesday, May 14.

Foxconn

Comments

200 characters

Foxconn’s Q1 profit to jump from low base, AI to power growth

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories