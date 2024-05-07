Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, as a slump in industrial stocks dragged the benchmark index for a second straight session.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.44% lower at 12,375.82.

Asian Hotels and Properties and Vallibel One dropped 4.1% and 1.7%, respectively, to top losses in the CSE All Share.

Sri Lanka entered into a power purchase agreement with India’s Adani Green Energy for two wind power stations developed by the company, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index dropped to 118.8 million shares from 134.6 million shares in the previous session.

Industrial, consumer discretionary stocks drag Sri Lankan shares

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.03 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.8 million) from 2.13 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 114.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.96 billion rupees, the data showed.