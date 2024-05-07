AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials weigh

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 05:23pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, as a slump in industrial stocks dragged the benchmark index for a second straight session.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.44% lower at 12,375.82.

Asian Hotels and Properties and Vallibel One dropped 4.1% and 1.7%, respectively, to top losses in the CSE All Share.

Sri Lanka entered into a power purchase agreement with India’s Adani Green Energy for two wind power stations developed by the company, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index dropped to 118.8 million shares from 134.6 million shares in the previous session.

Industrial, consumer discretionary stocks drag Sri Lankan shares

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.03 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.8 million) from 2.13 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 114.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.96 billion rupees, the data showed.

