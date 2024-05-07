AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
Starting at $2.5mn: actor Sylvester Stallone to auction rare Patek Philippe at Sotheby’s

BR Life & Style Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 04:18pm
Veteran Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone is set to auction off 11 watches at Sotheby’s, along with a rare Patek Philippe Grand Master Chime that originally sold for $2.5 million, Sotheby’s posted on social media platform X on Monday.

The collection will headline the Sotheby’s Important Watches Auction on June 5, where the Patek Philippe Grand Master Chime – still sealed in its original packaging – is estimated to sell for as much as $5 million, according to Sotheby’s.

This will mark the first time a Grandmaster Chime has been put up at a commercial auction. In 2019, a steel model sold for a record $31 million at a charity auction, added a Bloomberg report.

Sotheby’s posted a video on YouTube of the actor describing his love of watches and what his collection has meant to him over the years.

“Its not about keeping time, its about keeping step with where you are in life,” said Stallone.

“I don’t buy anything if I don’t feel drawn to it, the one thing that seems to be pervasive is that they attract me emotionally, and are rather bold statements,” he added.

The collection – up for perusal on the Sotheby’s website – includes models by luxury watchmakers including Piaget, Panerai, Audemars Piguet, Cartier and Rolex.

Stallone added in the video how he started collecting watches after he made some money – post ‘Rocky’.

He described the Grandmaster Chime as “the most complicated wristwatch ever made on the planet”.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe all set to release prototype

The Grandmaster Chime comes with a grand presentation box that’s engraved with Stallone’s name. Stallone’s name also appears on a “Grandmaster Chime book” and a certificate of origin.

Investment in Rolex, Patek watches exceeds S&P gains over five years: report

Also up for grabs is a one-of-a-kind Panerai, which the actor wore through the filming of ‘The Expendables 2’ that he described as “his companion” through all the action.

