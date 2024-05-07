AIRLINK 71.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
DGKC 82.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.23%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
FFBL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.44%)
FFL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.33%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
HBL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.54%)
HUBC 139.86 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.58%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.2%)
PIAA 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PPL 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.51%)
PRL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.29%)
SEARL 54.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
SSGC 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,631 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 24,998 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 72,877 Increased By 112.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 23,664 Decreased By -111.3 (-0.47%)
May 07, 2024
Markets

Gulf bourses mixed in early trade; IHC lifts Abu Dhabi

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 02:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trading on Tuesday amid rising geopolitical tension in the region, while the Abu Dhabi index advanced on upbeat corporate earnings.

The Israeli military took control of the vital Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Tuesday, pushing into the southern Gazan town after a night of air strikes and as prospects for a ceasefire deal hung in the balance.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was down 0.2%, dragged down by losses in almost all sectors with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties dropping 0.4% and Commercial Bank of Dubai sliding 2.1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 0.4%, weighed by industry, real estate and finance. Company For Cooperative Insurance slipped 3.5% and Saudi Awwal Bank dropped 1.2%.

However, Saudi Aramco inched up 0.2% after the oil major said it expected to pay $31 billion in dividends to shareholders despite reporting lower earnings for the first quarter.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index advanced 1% in early trade, lifted by strong corporate earnings.

International Holding Company surged 1%, after Abu Dhabi’s largest listed conglomerate IHC said on Monday it would buy back up to 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) of its shares as it reported an 88% rise in quarterly net profit.

Most Gulf markets muted as Mideast tension rises

ADNOC Gas, the state-owned energy giant ADNOC’s unit, climbed 1% after it posted a 21% increase in quarterly net income.

The Qatari benchmark index edged up 0.1%, supported by a 1.4% rise in Qatar Navigation and a 0.4% gain in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender.

