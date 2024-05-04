AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
PTI will only speak to establishment: IK

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 May, 2024 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Friday demanded to expedite hearing of all cases against him.

In a ‘message from Adiala Jail’, he contended that all the cases framed against him, his wife Bushra Bibi and other party leaders and workers are fabricated, adding the cipher, Al-Qadir Trust and Iddat cases will end without achieving anything as these are nothing but a malicious attempt to blackmail him.

Referring to a statement by Chief Justice of Pakistan that there is no pressure on him from the spy agencies, he claimed that “only the judges who refuse to bow down before the agencies are pressured.”

He alleged that it is the Chief Justice of Pakistan who is constantly delaying PTI’s case pertaining to seats reserved for women, adding whatever the apex court has been doing during the last two years shows implementation of the doctrine of necessity is in full swing.

He reiterated that the great nations tend to benefit from historically significant moments, as decisions are being taken at gunpoint which ultimately weakens the judicial system. After the startling letters from the high court judges, he added there is not an iota of doubt that there prevails law of the jungle in the country.

“I would like to call upon the apex court judges to stand by their brother judges of high courts as they’ve set best example by refusing to give verdicts under pressure from the powers that be,” he maintained.

Khan maintained that he was always ready for talks but talks will only take place whenever the stolen mandate is returned, and his workers are freed from jails.

He said that talks are always held with powerful rivals and the PTI will only speak to its worst opponents – the establishment.

He regretted that there exists no precedence where three cases were registered against a single alleged crime, but he and his wife had been slapped with three cases in Toshakhana case, adding “when nothing came out of these concocted cases, they are now contemplating upon filing a fourth case in Toshakhana case”.

Khan said that in his recent article to the Telegraph, he clearly mentioned: “All that is left for them is to now murder me, and at the same time the life of his wife is equally in danger as she is constantly being denied a medical check-up”.

